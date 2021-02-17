Kismet Acquisition One (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.73. 43,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 71,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,831,000.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

