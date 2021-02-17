Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06, reports. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

KNBWY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 14,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.50. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

