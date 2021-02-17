Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0844 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $2.62 million and $107,557.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00277350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00077133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00081581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00082651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.05 or 0.00419817 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00180288 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

