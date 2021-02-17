Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 39.0% in January

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the January 14th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $597.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

