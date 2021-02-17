Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.22

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 6370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,227. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kforce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

