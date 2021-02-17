Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.82.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.04. The company had a trading volume of 767,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,771. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.69. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

