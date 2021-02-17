KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

