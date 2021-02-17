KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.32.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

