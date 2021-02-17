Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 382,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 335,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,955. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

