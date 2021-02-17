KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

