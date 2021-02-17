Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $613.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.44. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

