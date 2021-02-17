Karbo Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $654.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00486835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,935,540 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.