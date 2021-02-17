KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 406,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

