KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Shares of KAR traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 417,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.