K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 1,951,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

KNTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 387,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,233. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

