K-Bro Linen Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.45. The company has a market cap of C$391.29 million and a P/E ratio of 103.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

