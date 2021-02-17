JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $405.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 404.51 ($5.28), with a volume of 17510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403 ($5.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

