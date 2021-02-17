JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.58 and last traded at $55.59. Approximately 17,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

