Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

