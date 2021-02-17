John C. Butler, Jr. Purchases 104,486 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HY traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. 91,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

