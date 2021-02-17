JNB Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 748,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

