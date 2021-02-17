JNB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX stock opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.45 and its 200 day moving average is $509.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

