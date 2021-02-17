JNB Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.