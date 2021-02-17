JNB Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.