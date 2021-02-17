JNB Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

