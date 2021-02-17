JNB Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

