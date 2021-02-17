Jennison Associates LLC Sells 29,545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

