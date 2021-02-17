Jennison Associates LLC Sells 177,254 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,562,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $131,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.