Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 256,185 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $85,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BC stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.