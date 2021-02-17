Jennison Associates LLC Invests $75.68 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.