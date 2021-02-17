Jennison Associates LLC Invests $75.68 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,675,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
