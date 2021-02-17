Jennison Associates LLC Buys 374,222 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of DTE Energy worth $105,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 126,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.