Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Wednesday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,600.00.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.