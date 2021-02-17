Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

