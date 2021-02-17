Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 3,079 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after purchasing an additional 104,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

