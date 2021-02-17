Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

