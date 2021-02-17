Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $236,000 in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 36.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVA opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -270.16 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

