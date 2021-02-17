Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

PSJ stock opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

