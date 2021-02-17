Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $258.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

