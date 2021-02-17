Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

