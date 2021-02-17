JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.77. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

