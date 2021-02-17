Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.