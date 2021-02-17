J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF stock opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

