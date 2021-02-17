J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

