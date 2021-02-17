J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,061. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

