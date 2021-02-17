Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. 334,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,789. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

