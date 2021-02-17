Itaconix (LON:ITX) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.24 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.07). Itaconix shares last traded at GBX 5.16 ($0.07), with a volume of 810,974 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.66.

About Itaconix (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures bio-based polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe and North America. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix TSI, Itaconix DSP, Itaconix CHT, and Itaconix VELASOFT water soluble polymers; and Itaconix ZINADOR 22L and 35L, which are water soluble odor neutralizers used in cleaning and hygiene, energy and industry, surface coatings, and agriculture and food applications.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.