iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,103,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,577,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 975.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 72,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 89,274 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.