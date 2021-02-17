iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $95.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

