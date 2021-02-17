iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.60. 887,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,812,887. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

