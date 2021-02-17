iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,670,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of RING opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.