iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.